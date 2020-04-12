Peony (PNY) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $49,285.17 and approximately $2,731.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,791,921 coins and its circulating supply is 2,672,093 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

