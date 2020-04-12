Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) will report sales of $65.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.60 million and the highest is $66.00 million. Perion Network reported sales of $53.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $304.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.60 million to $317.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $318.28 million, with estimates ranging from $303.70 million to $332.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

PERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “not rated” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

PERI opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $133.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

