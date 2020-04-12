Phantasma Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $338,806.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Bitbns, Hotbit and Kucoin. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032949 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00058551 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,706.88 or 1.00161350 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00065969 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Bitbns, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

