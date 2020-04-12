Phantasma (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.0241 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Phantasma has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $419,486.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. One Phantasma token can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, Bitbns and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00033532 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00057987 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,988.38 or 1.00598050 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00068913 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.