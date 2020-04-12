Phantomx (PNX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 48.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 48.4% lower against the dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $1,714.95 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00060516 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.86 or 0.01088220 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00277557 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001888 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co.

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

