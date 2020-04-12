Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading 11.3% Higher This Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $379,821.62 and approximately $587.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00062344 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.01081723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033345 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00263649 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00174204 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007559 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00058404 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 78,098,575 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.