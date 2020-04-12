Phore Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Phore has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $20,429.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, IDAX and Nanex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004727 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,676,963 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phore is phore.io.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, IDAX, Nanex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

