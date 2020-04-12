Photon Market Cap Hits $100,160.01 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Photon has a market cap of $100,160.01 and $653.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,912.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.48 or 0.02307219 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.68 or 0.03395085 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00617986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00771641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00076988 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025099 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00529840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Photon Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 33,507,156,885 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

