PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer John Michael Hooks Sells 3,250,000 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 3,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total transaction of C$1,651,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,655,800 shares in the company, valued at C$2,366,543.14.

TSE PHX traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.36. PHX Energy Services Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.51 and a twelve month high of C$3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 million and a P/E ratio of -16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.53.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$93.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.45 million. On average, analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It also offers Web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.