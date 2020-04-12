Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Hits $1.26 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and $31,875.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007138 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,989,114,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

