Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading Up 10.2% This Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and $33,432.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007202 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,989,114,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

