Pinkcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $279.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $534,432.55 and $279.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00060811 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.01065238 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00261986 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001806 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000933 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 442,240,258 coins and its circulating supply is 416,979,822 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

