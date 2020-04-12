Pioneer Energy Services Corp (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PESXQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 579,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Pioneer Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

