Pirl (PIRL) Market Capitalization Tops $236,017.59

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Pirl has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $236,017.59 and approximately $1,477.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 67,865,811 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

