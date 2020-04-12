Pirl (PIRL) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 25.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $238,484.87 and $1,706.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 67,846,349 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.