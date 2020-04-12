Pivot Token (PVT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 12% against the dollar. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $109,669.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.95 or 0.02757889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00206218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

