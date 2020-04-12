PLATINCOIN Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $709,796.00 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $5.33 or 0.00077087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. In the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $26.65 million and approximately $709,796.00 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000102 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002043 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,220,753 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is www.platincoin.site. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

PLATINCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

