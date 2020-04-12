PlatinumBAR Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $3,035.44 and approximately $53.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

