PlatinumBAR Price Tops $0.0013 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $2,850.37 and approximately $25.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

