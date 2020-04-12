PlayChip Price Down 6.3% This Week (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $8.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00054843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.59 or 0.04505129 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00066229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00037076 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014149 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009178 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003380 BTC.

About PlayChip

PLA is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

