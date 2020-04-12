Playkey (PKT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,964.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. Playkey has a market cap of $374,261.12 and approximately $13,964.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Playkey has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey token can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 82.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.70 or 0.02715459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00206464 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00048102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

