PLNcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.00 (PLNC)

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One PLNcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PLNcoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. PLNcoin has a market cap of $1,144.49 and $12.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14,071.51 or 2.09765765 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000362 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021696 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

PLNcoin Coin Profile

PLNcoin (PLNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLNcoin’s official website is www.plncoin.org. PLNcoin’s official message board is forum.plncoin.org.

PLNcoin Coin Trading

PLNcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLNcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLNcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

