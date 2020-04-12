Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post $31.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.67 million and the lowest is $26.50 million. Plug Power reported sales of $18.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $285.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $296.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $366.91 million, with estimates ranging from $346.40 million to $387.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 328.01% and a negative net margin of 41.13%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLUG. BidaskClub downgraded Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.36.

PLUG opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In related news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $425,995.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $268,213.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,506,569 shares of company stock worth $7,629,003 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after buying an additional 311,708 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $8,494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 262,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $3,147,000. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

