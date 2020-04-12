Po.et (POE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,217.00

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Po.et has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $7,217.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Po.et has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Po.et token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, COSS, Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.50 or 0.02803181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00206645 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Po.et’s official website is po.et.

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kyber Network, DDEX, COSS, Binance, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

