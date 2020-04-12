POA Market Capitalization Hits $2.00 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, POA has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $20,960.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bancor Network, Bibox and HitBTC.

POA Profile

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

