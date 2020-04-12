POA Network Market Cap Hits $3.87 Million (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One POA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, Binance and Bancor Network. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

POA Network is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official website is poa.network.

POA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bibox, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

