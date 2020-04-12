Polis (POLIS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7,400.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00008723 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and STEX. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $7,400.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

