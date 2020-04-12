Polis (POLIS) Market Cap Hits $5.87 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00008866 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and STEX. During the last week, Polis has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $5.87 million and $4,670.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

