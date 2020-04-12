PolySwarm (NCT) Trading Up 13.7% This Week

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $3,241.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, TOPBTC, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

