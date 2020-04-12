PotCoin (POT) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Poloniex. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and $207.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,869.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.25 or 0.02303544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.73 or 0.03387742 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00620134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00776528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00076947 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025341 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00528037 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014547 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,588,209 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

