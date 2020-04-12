Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. 416,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,188. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67. Pra Group has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pra Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pra Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pra Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pra Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Pra Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

