Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $32.60 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $60.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

