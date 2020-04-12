Privatix Price Tops $0.0885 on Major Exchanges (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Privatix has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Privatix has a market capitalization of $97,117.16 and $4,818.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Privatix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00001256 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, COSS and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014200 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.83 or 0.02777854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00208559 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00053026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00049852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Privatix Token Profile

Privatix launched on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

