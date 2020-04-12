PRIZM (PZM) Market Cap Hits $77.82 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00001093 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $77.82 million and approximately $366,066.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM Coin Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,701,819 coins. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

