Profile Utility Token Hits One Day Volume of $8,177.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $64,021.61 and approximately $8,177.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Allcoin, Bit-Z and Coinrail.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032949 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00058551 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,706.88 or 1.00161350 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00065969 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, LBank, Bit-Z, Coinrail and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

