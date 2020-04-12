Project Pai (PAI) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Huobi, LBank and BitForex. Project Pai has a market cap of $18.47 million and $1.09 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.81 or 0.04275460 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00067136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036977 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014922 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009616 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,666,612,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,218,495 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OOOBTC, BitForex, HBUS, Bitfinex and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.