Project Pai Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $501,471.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, LBank, Huobi and Bitfinex. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $17.49 million and $501,471.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Project Pai

PAI is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,666,492,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,139,448 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitfinex, LBank, BitForex, HBUS and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

