Prometeus (PROM) Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $287,571.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Prometeus token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00006201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.97 or 0.02798835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00206412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,290,000 tokens. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.