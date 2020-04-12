Propy (PRO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.12 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Propy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Livecoin, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Propy has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Propy has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $11,489.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.77 or 0.02705714 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00205845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,173,592 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Propy’s official website is propy.com.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, HitBTC, Huobi, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

