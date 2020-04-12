ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Stock Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 148.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,182,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD opened at $98.84 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $151.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0091 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

