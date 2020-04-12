Proton (XPR) Price Reaches $0.0294 on Major Exchanges

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Proton token can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 54.5% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $19,344.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.41 or 0.04304645 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00065862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037006 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014297 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009255 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,586,536 tokens. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817.

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.