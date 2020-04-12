Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (NASDAQ:SCYT) Critical Review

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCYT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Provident Bancorp and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.58%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 19.42% 8.31% 1.07% SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Provident Bancorp and SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $55.65 million 3.22 $10.81 million N/A N/A SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH Company Profile

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking, financial, and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Warren County, Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit, as well as provides trust services. In addition, the company provides wealth and financial management services that include mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; rollovers; personal and small business retirement plans; fixed, variable, and indexed annuities; life insurance; trust and estate services; and other plans, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through three full-service bank locations and five ATM locations in Warren County. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.