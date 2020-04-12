Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRU. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $3.68 on Friday, reaching $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,736,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.84. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 405.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

