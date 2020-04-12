PTON 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $248.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. One PTON token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and IDCM. Over the last seven days, PTON has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. PTON has a total market cap of $632,550.78 and $248.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.02794797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00207223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00050002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. PTON’s official website is foresting.io. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PTON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

