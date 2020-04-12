Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,450 shares of company stock worth $79,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,784,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,703,000 after purchasing an additional 281,413 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,892,000 after buying an additional 724,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $222,627,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

