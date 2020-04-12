Pundi X (NPXS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $670,016.00

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. Pundi X has a market cap of $26.77 million and approximately $670,016.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pundi X has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,585,117,896 coins and its circulating supply is 234,457,965,992 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

