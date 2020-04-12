Pure (PUREX) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pure alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00060727 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.97 or 0.01085259 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00276614 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.