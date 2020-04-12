PureVidz Price Tops $0.0001 (VIDZ)

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. PureVidz has a market cap of $17,565.18 and approximately $12.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PureVidz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, PureVidz has traded 25% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz Profile

VIDZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. The official website for PureVidz is purevidz.net. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz.

Buying and Selling PureVidz

PureVidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PureVidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PureVidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

