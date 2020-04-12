PutinCoin (PUT) Market Cap Achieves $74,480.54

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $74,480.54 and $16.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Crex24 and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033606 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00057286 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,021.81 or 1.00366853 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00068535 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,066,523,166 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

