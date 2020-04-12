Qredit Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qredit has a market capitalization of $252,554.77 and $343.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qredit alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000298 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000524 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.